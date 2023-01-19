Cristiano Ronaldo brought Riyadh All-Stars XI back into the game with a powerful shot from the penalty spot during the friendly match against PSG at the King Fahd International Stadium on Thursday, January 19. PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas unintentionally hit Ronaldo while going for the ball and the referee awarded a penalty. The Portugal star then buried his shot into the right of the goal to bring his side on level terms. What's more is that he even followed it up with a 'SIUUU' celebration! Lionel Messi Goal Video Highlights: Watch Argentina Star Put PSG Ahead in Friendly Match Against Riyadh All-Stars XI.

