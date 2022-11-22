Cristiano Ronaldo will leave Manchester United, as was confirmed by the club in a statement. There have been plently of speculations stating that the Red Devils would terminate the star player's contract after his explosive interview with Piers Morgan, that attacked the club, went viral. Taking to social media, the Premier League giants shared the announcement for the fans. Ronaldo had rejoined Manchester United last summer in a sensational move from Juventus.

Cristiano Ronaldo Leaves Manchester United:

Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect. The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford.#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 22, 2022

