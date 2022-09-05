Cristiano Ronaldo had a reunion of sorts after he caught up with his former Real Madrid teammate Kaka, who had come to Old Trafford to watch Manchester United face Arsenal on Sunday, September 4. After the match, Kaka caught up with Ronaldo and the pictures of their reunion went viral on social media. Kaka also caught up with Brazil winger Antony, who scored a goal in Red Devils' 3-1 win over Arsenal.

See Pics:

Ronaldo and Kaka reunited at Old Trafford 🥺 pic.twitter.com/0DEznBY7lD — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 5, 2022

Kaka caught up with Cristiano Ronaldo and Antony after attending United's win over Arsenal at Old Trafford 🇧🇷🇵🇹🇧🇷 #mufc pic.twitter.com/PmOb9gw3Jf — Man United News (@ManUtdMEN) September 5, 2022

