Cristiano Ronaldo mutually terminated his contract in Manchester United and is all set to sign for a new club in the winter transfer window. A report surfaced that the Portuguese superstar is all set to sign for Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr FC. The club has offered him a two-and-a-half-year deal for €200M per season and as report suggests he is going to accept the offer. Cristiano Ronaldo All Pumped Up in Training Ahead of Portugal vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 Clash (See Pic)

Cristiano Ronaldo Set to Sign For AL-Nassr FC

💥 ¡Se acabó el caso Cristiano! 🇸🇦 Jugará en el Al-Nassr a partir del 1 de enero ✍️ El portugués firmará por el equipo saudí por dos temporadas y medio https://t.co/il5bLECe5E Informa @jfelixdiaz pic.twitter.com/1yJ7oxygjZ — MARCA (@marca) December 5, 2022

Al Nassr Offers Contract to Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has received a formal proposal from Al Nassr, confirmed. 🚨🇸🇦 #Ronaldo Almost €200m per season until 2025. But… big part is sponsor deals, so it’s not clear yet if image rights can be agreed. Nothing done/signed or decided. Cristiano, focused on World Cup. pic.twitter.com/tVhgLhz92N — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 30, 2022

