Cristiano Ronaldo has been in stellar form of late, and once again came to the party for his club during Al-Nassr vs Al-Riyadh Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match. Trailing 0-1, Ronaldo ensured Al-Nassr made a comeback from behind, and slammed as many as two goals to hand the Riyadh-based team a win. As usual, the Portugal football star took to 'X', and shared a celebratory message with his fans, highlighting how Al-Nassr plays. Al-Nassr are third in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 table, one point behind Al-Hilal. Al-Nassr 2-1 Al-Riyadh Saudi Pro League 2024–25: Cristiano Ronaldo's Brace Seals Victory For Stefano Pioli's Side.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Celebratory Message

This is how we do it ⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/IJR2ivdYEa — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) April 12, 2025

