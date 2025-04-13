Al-Nassr continued its winning run in the ongoing Saudi Pro League 2024-25, winning their third successive match after their defeat against Al-Orobah. Al-Nassr took on Al-Riyadh, and Cristiano Ronaldo came to the party for his club, scoring two goals, including a spectacular second-half goal. Al-Riyadh took the lead on the brink of the first half with Faiz Selemani hitting the back of the net. But Ronaldo showcased his masterclass, leveling the score at the 56th minute, and then slamming the decisive goal in the 64th minute. This win puts Al-Nassr one point behind Al-Hilal and still has a chance of clinching the title alive. Cristiano Ronaldo Set To Extend Contract With Al-Nassr Amid Speculation on Future at Saudi Pro League.

Al-Nassr 2-1 Al-Riyadh

