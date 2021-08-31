Cristiano Ronaldo took to Instagram to share his thoughts on rejoining Manchester United from Juventus. He shared a picture of him during his first spell at Old Trafford and wrote, "History has been written in the past and history will be written once again! You have my word!"

See his Instagram post:

