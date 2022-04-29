Cristiano Ronaldo thanked the home fans for their support as Manchester United played out a 1-1 draw against Chelsea in the Premier League on Friday, April 29. Ronaldo found himself on the scoresheet once again as he struck to level the score after Marco Alonso had given Chelsea the lead.

See His Post:

Thanks for the support in Old Trafford tonight. As always, our fans were amazing in their effort to help the team.🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/Xc9pJBIJUI — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) April 28, 2022

