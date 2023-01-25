Cristiano Ronaldo was in high spirits as he trained with his teammates ahead of Al-Nassr's semifinal against Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Super Cup 2023 semifinal. The Portugal star was all smiles as he worked hard to prepare for the match, which would be played on January 26. Ronaldo made his Al-Nassr debut in his team's last match, which ended in a 1-0 win. Having not been to score, Ronaldo will be hoping to make an impact this time. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Making Saudi Pro League 2022–23 Debut for Al-Nassr in Win Over Al-Ettifaq.

Cristiano Ronaldo Trains With Al-Nassr Teammates

🎬 || Super Cup preparations continue 💪 enjoy..! 🤩🎧 pic.twitter.com/l5QdrEaMJ1 — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) January 24, 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo Training Pics

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)