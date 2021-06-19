The Portuguese forward was seen clicking a picture of his teammate Pepe during Portugal media day, ahead of his side's Group F match against Germany. Portugal had won their first match, defeating Hungary 3-0, where Ronaldo had score a scintillating brace to become the highest goalscorer in Euro history.

Check UEFA Euro 2020's tweet

When Cristiano Ronaldo turned photographer at the Portugal media day! "Better than you!" 🤣🤣🤣#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/y0LkqtaIlL — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 19, 2021

