Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo joined Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr, just a few days ago. Ronaldo, who is considered one of the all-time greats, has already become a fan favourite in the Riyadh-based club. Al Nassr faced Al Khaleej last Saturday, December 31st and registered a 1-0 victory. During the match, Al Nassr fans were seen chanting "Ronaldo, Ronaldo" and "Siuu" (Ronaldo's iconic celebration). The video of the moment has now gone viral. 'Ronaldo! Ronaldo!' Chant Al Nassr FC Fans During Saudi Pro League Game Against Al Khaleej After Cristiano Ronaldo's Signed For The Saudi Arabian Club (Watch Video).

Al Nassr Fans Chanting Siuuuu

- Guess how Alnassr fans Welcome Cristiano Ronaldo !!? " Siiiiii "#CR7𓃵 pic.twitter.com/oFrf0nSrWG — عناد الرّشيد (@E_A77) December 31, 2022

