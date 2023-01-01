Cristiano Ronaldo signed for Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr FC for a whopping $200 Million-year-deal on Friday, December 30. Al Nassr had their game against Al Khaleej in the Saudi Pro League on the day after Ronaldo's signing was confirmed. In a video posted by the club's official handle on Instagram, the fans of the Saudi club were spotted chanting the name of Ronaldo during the match against Al Khaleej. The incident shows the passion fans have for the superstar even outside Europe. The Portuguese forward awaits debut for his new club and would be available for selection in their next league game. When Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play his First Match for Al Nassr? Know Portuguese Star’s Joining Date and his Debut Game in Saudi Pro League 2022-23.

Al Nassr Fans Chant Cristiano Ronaldo's Name During Saudi Pro League Game

View this post on Instagram A post shared by نادي النصر السعودي (@alnassr_fc)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)