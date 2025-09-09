Sandro Tonali scored a late winner as Italy defeated Israel in a nine-goal thriller in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers at the Nagyerdei Stadion in Hungary on Tuesday, September 9. Israel took the unlikely lead in this contest through a Manuel Locatelli own goal in the 16th minute, but Moise Kean helped the Italy National Football Team bounce back with a leveller in the 40th. However, it was after the break that the goal fest started in Hungary. Dor Peretz helped the Israel National Football Team regain the lead, but goals from Moise Kean (54') and Matteo Politano (58') quickly saw the Italians emerge on top. It looked like Italy would run away with the game when Giacomo Raspadori netted his team's fourth goal in the 81st minute, but an own goal from Alessandro Bastoni (87') followed by Dor Peretz's strike (89') helped Israel make it 4-4. Italy rode on Sandro Tonali's winner in stoppage time to seal all three points. Turkey 0-6 Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Mikel Merino Scores Hat-Trick, Pedro Hits Brace as La Roja Clinch Dominant Victory (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

