Croatia players will reportedly receive a sum of Rs 225 crore after they secured a third-place finish in FIFA World Cup 2022 with a 2-1 win over Morocco. The 2018 finalists had Josko Gvardiol and Mislav Orsic score for them in the third-place play-off game to beat Morocco, who had a found a goal from Achraf Dari. Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic came up with some good saves to keep the scoreline 2-1 in favour of Croatia before the full-time whistle blew. Croatia Finish Third, Win Bronze Medal in FIFA World Cup 2022 With Entertaining 2–1 Win Over Morocco (Watch Goal Video Highlights)

Croatia to Get Rs 225 crore With Third-Place Finish in FIFA World Cup 2022:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)