Arsenal built on their fine pre-season form as they defeated Crystal Palace 2-0 to begin their Premier League 2022-23 season. Gabriel Martinelli got himself n the scoresheet in a comfortable win. William Saliba and Gabriel Jesus also impressed for the Gunners.

