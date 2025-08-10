Crystal Palace won the Community Shield 2025 title, beating Liverpool on penalties to clinch the title at Wembley on Sunday, August 10. A tribute for late Liverpool footballer Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva was held at Wembley before the action got underway. Liverpool's new signing Hugo Ekitike opened the scoring at Wembley in the fourth minute, but Jean-Philippe Mateta brought Crystal Palace back into the contest by finding the net in the 17th minute. However, Liverpool soon regained the lead in the 21st minute, this time through another new signing in Jeremie Frimpong, who pounced on a delivery from Dominik Szoboszlai. Liverpool maintained their lead at half-time, but Crystal Palace once again equalised with Ismaila Sarr in the 77th minute. Both teams were locked at 2-2 at the end of regulation time and the contest headed to the penalties, where Dean Henderson made two saves for Crystal Palace. Oliver Glasner's men eventually came out on top 3-2 with Justin Devenny scoring the winning penalty. Uruguay Forward Darwin Nunez Joins Al-Hilal From Liverpool; Spain Defender Inigo Martinez Moves to Al-Nassr From Barcelona.

Crystal Palace Beat Liverpool on Penalties to Win FA Community Shield 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)