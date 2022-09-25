Czech Republic will face Portugal in the UEFA Nations League 2022-23 on Sunday, September 25. The match would be played at the Sinobo stadium in Prague and is slated to start at 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports would provide live telecast of the match. Fans in India can also watch live streaming of this game on the SonyLIV app and website.

Czech Republic vs Portugal Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)