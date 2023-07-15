Declan Rice became the most expensive English player in history as he joined Arsenal in the summer transfer window. The English midfielder has been a much-sought-after player with clubs like Manchester City, Manchester United and reportedly Bayern Munich, also interested in securing his services. But Rice, who won the UEFA Europa Conference League with West Ham last season, was eventually signed by Arsenal for a club record fee of £105M. He is also Arsenal's most expensive signing. He has joined Arsenal till 2028. Jurrien Timber Joins Arsenal From Ajax; Dutch Defender Becomes Gunner’s Second Signing of Transfer Window.

Declan Rice Joins Arsenal

