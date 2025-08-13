Dejan Drazic scored an absolute stunner to help his side FC Goa break the deadlock during the AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 preliminary round match against Al-Seeb. The goal got struck in the 24th minute of the ACL 2 match, from a well-forwarded pass, as Dejan Drazic was marching forward at speed. The Al-Seeb goalie rushed towards the forwarded ball, as soon as Dejan Drazic was rushing towards it. But the winger made no mistake in dribbling past the GK, who made a dive. Then Drazic pulled a shot from the sides, and scored a goal in the empty net. Interestingly, the player has scored both the last goal of 2024-25, and first goal of this season. FC Goa Part Way With Captain Odei Onaindia Ahead of Indian Super League 2025–26 Season.

Dejan Drazic Scores First Goal For FC Goa:

STRAIGHT INTO THE HISTORY BOOKS! Our final goal of the 2024-25 season and our first of the 2025-26 season. Dejan breaks the deadlock at the Fatorda! 🎇🔊 pic.twitter.com/w9cWSMzOMI — FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) August 13, 2025

