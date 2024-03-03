Delhi FC team stands seventh in the I-League 2023-24 points table with seven wins and eight losses in 16 matches. They lost their recent fixture against Churchill Brothers. Namdhari managed a big win in their last league match against Gokulam Kerala FC but still stands 11th in the points table with four wins in 16 games. The exciting I-League 2023–24 game will start at 03:30 PM IST. While a live telecast of Delhi FC vs Namdhari I-League 2023–24 is available on Eurosport, fans can also enjoy the Delhi FC vs Namdhari game on the FanCode App and website. Gokulam Kerala’s Comeback Chariot Gears Up for Poignant Battle Against Churchill Brothers in I-League 2023–24.

Delhi FC vs Namdhari Live

🚨𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐂𝐇𝐃𝐀𝐘 🚨 Back at the home turf! 🛣 Our #Warriors will lock horns against Namdhari FC in our third home match of the year.⚔️ Let’s go, boys! 💪#DelhiFC #DilMeinDilli #IndianFootball #DFCNAM pic.twitter.com/GbrcEUrBzR — Delhi Football Club (@Delhi_FC) March 3, 2024

