Second-placed Namdhari takes on 11th-ranked Delhi FC in the ongoing in the ongoing I-League 2024-25 on February 2. The Delhi FC vs Namdhari I-League football match will be held at Mahilpur Football Stadium and commence at 2:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The I-League 2024-25 will have live telecast on Sony Sports Network, where viewing options of Delhi FC vs Namdhari will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 2 in India. Delhi FC vs Namdhari live streaming viewing options will be available on the newly launched SSEN app as well. 10-Men Real Kashmir FC Hold Sreenidi Deccan FC to 2–2 Draw in I-League 2024–25

Delhi FC vs Namdhari Live

