Delhi FC is all geared up and ready to go up against Real Kashmir on Sunday, December 24. Delhi FC vs Real Kashmir I-League 2023-24 will be played at the Namdhari Stadium in Bhaini Sahib. The match will start at 2:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Delhi FC vs Real Kashmir in I-League 2023-24 will not be live telecasted. Fans can also watch live streaming of the Delhi FC vs Real Kashmir match on the FanCode app and website and the Indian Football Official YouTube channel. I-League 2023–24: Kenstar Kharshong Scores As Shillong Lajong 3–0 Cruises Past Namdhari FC in a Dominant Way.

Delhi FC vs Real Kashmir Live

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)