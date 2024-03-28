Delhi FC and Shillong Lajong are separated by five points in the I-League 2023-24 standings and have won one game out of their last five matches each. While Delhi have won four games at their home ground, Shillong triumphed in the reverse fixture against Delhi in November 2023. The North-East side is expected to dominate them in the upcoming game. The exciting I-League 2023–24 game will start at 03:30 PM IST. While a live telecast of Delhi FC vs Shillong Lajong I-League 2023–24 is available on Eurosport, fans can also enjoy the Delhi FC vs Shillong Lajong game on the FanCode App and website. ISL 2023–24: FC Goa Secures Crucial Three Points Against Bengaluru FC With Comeback Win.

Delhi FC vs Shillong Lajong Live

