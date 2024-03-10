Sreenidi Deccan will face Delhi FC in their next I-League 2024 game in an effort to acquire the second position. Delhi FC vs Sreenidi Deccan League match will be played from 03:30 PM IST at the Namdhari stadium, Punjab. Unfortunately, the Delhi FC vs Sreenidi Deccan match in I-League 2023-24 live telecast will not be available on TV sets. The Delhi FC vs Sreenidi Deccan match is live streaming online on the FanCode app and website. Indian Football's official YouTube channel will also provide live streaming of this contest. I-League 2023–24: Mohammedan Sporting Consolidate Position at Top With a Fluent Win Against Namdhari FC.

Delhi FC vs Sreenidi Deccan Live

