Delhi FC will face TRAU FC in the highly anticipated fixture of I-League 2022-23 on Monday, October 30. The match will commence at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) at Namdhari Stadium, Punjab. This is Delhi FC's first season in I-League so they will be confident enough to make a strong start to their debut campaign. However, TRAU FC have experienced a mixed season last year as they finished in fourth place. The important I-League 2022-23 match between Delhi FC vs TRAU FC will be telecasted live on DD Sports. Eurosport can also provide live telecast of the match. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you may tune into the Fancode app or website.

Delhi FC vs TRAU FC, I-League 2023–24 Live Streaming

A Day to Remember, A Journey to Cherish! ⚽🏆 Our boys are set to make their mark as they step onto the grand stage. 💪🏻 📲 Don't forget to tune in at 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 for the live telecast of the match! 📺#DelhiFC #DilMeinDilli #IndianFootball #DFCTRAU pic.twitter.com/i34MebSaTB — Delhi Football Club (@Delhi_FC) October 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)