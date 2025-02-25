After 15 games played, Dempo SC and Sreenidi Deccan FC are nearly out of the ‘promotion’ equation. Looking to finish their season on strong note, both sides will face each other on February25. The Dempo SC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC match will be played at Fatorda Stadium and will start at 04:30 PM (Indian Standard Time). The 18th edition of the I-League will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network channels. The Dempo SC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC match live telecast might be available on the Sony Sports Ten 2 Channels in India. The live streaming of Dempo SC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC will be available on the newly launched SSEN app. I-League Side Namdhari FC Docked Three Points by AIFF for Fielding Ineligible Player.

Dempo SC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC I-League 2024-25 Season

