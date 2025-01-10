Dempo Sports Club is all set to take on Inter Kashi in the next I-League 2024-25 match on Friday, January 10. The Dempo Sports Club vs Inter Kashi football match will be played at the PJM Stadium in Goa and starts at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The 18th edition of the I-League will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network channels. The Dempo Sports Club vs Inter Kashi match live telecast viewing options will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 2 Channels in India. Dempo Sports Club vs Inter Kashi live streaming viewing options will be available on the newly launched SSEN app. I-League 2024–25: Gokulam Kerala FC Break Winless Streak With Five-Star Display Against Delhi FC.

Dempo Sports Club vs Inter Kashi Live Streaming Details of I-League 2024-25

