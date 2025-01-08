Mahilpur (Punjab), Jan 8 (PTI) A rejuvenated Gokulam Kerala FC kick-started their 2024-25 I-League campaign with a resounding 5-0 victory against Delhi FC in a vital away game for the southerners at the Mahilpur Football Stadium here on Wednesday.

Adama Niane (41' 63'), Rahul Raju (81'), Sinisa Stanisavic (89'), Ignacio De Loyola Abeledo (90+5') scored the goals for Gokulam Kerala FC.

The visiting team showed a renewed hunger and zeal as they broke their five-match winless streak in spectacular fashion. The winners led 1-0 at half-time.

Niane emerged as the standout performer, netting twice to lead the scoring spree, ably supported by goals from Raju, Stanisavic, and Abeledo.

The emphatic win, only their second victory of the season following an initial victory against Sreenidi Deccan FC, propelled Gokulam Kerala from seventh to third in the league standings.

They now have 10 points from seven games, including two wins, four draws and one loss.

In contrast, Delhi FC found themselves beleaguered and ineffective, particularly in the attacking third, leaving them frustrated and stuck in seventh place with eight points.

The match began with Delhi FC attempting several shots on target, all comfortably saved by Gokulam Kerala's alert goalkeeper, Shibinraj Kunniyil.

However, as the game progressed, Gokulam Kerala found their rhythm and began to dominate.

They narrowly missed taking the lead when Soosairaj's precise cross from the left was met with a powerful header by Stanisavic. But Delhi FC's goalkeeper Lalmuansanga pulled off a remarkable save.

The breakthrough finally came in the 41st minute when Tondomba Singh Naorem's challenge on Niane led to a penalty. Niane initially had his spot kick saved but made no mistake with the rebound, putting Gokulam Kerala ahead.

The second half saw Delhi FC striving to equalise, but their aggressive approach left them vulnerable at the back and Gokulam Kerala happily exploited the gaps.

Niane doubled his tally in the 63rd minute, rounding Lalmuansanga after a superb through ball left him one-on-one with the goalkeeper.

A defensive mistake by Delhi defender Danilo Augusto Azevedo then allowed Raju to slot home the third goal in the 81st minute.

Gokulam Kerala continued to press, and their efforts were further rewarded when Abeledo's cross was cleverly diverted by Sergio Llamas Pardo to an unmarked Stanisavic, who tapped in the fourth goal in the 89th minute.

The rout was completed in injury time when Pardo set up Abeledo for a powerful left-footed strike, sealing a dominant 5-0 win for Gokulam Kerala. 7/21/2024

