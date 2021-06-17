The Euro 2020 clash between Denmark and Belgium was temporarily halted at the 10th-minute mark as both sets of players and fans paid tribute to Christian Eriksen. Watch Video here.

Denmark and Belgium paused their match in the tenth minute to show support for Christian Eriksen who is recovering from a medical emergency that occurred on the pitch during Denmark’s opening game. #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/LZDzbM60zE — Sporting News (@sportingnews) June 17, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)