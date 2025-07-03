Portugal national football team star forward Diogo Jota and his brother, Andre Silva, died in a horrific car accident on Thursday. The tragic incident occurred in Zamora, Spain, after their car went off the road. The heartbreaking news comes days after Liverpool star married his long-term partner, Rute Cardoso, with whom he has three children. After Diogo Jota's sudden death, English Premier League clubs pay tribute to the 28-year-old. Here are some of the reactions. Who is Diogo Jota? Here's All You Need To Know About Portugal and Liverpool Star Footballer Who Died in Car Accident.

Liverpool Pays Tribute to Diogo Jota

Liverpool Football Club are devastated by the tragic passing of Diogo Jota. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 3, 2025

Chelsea FC Shares Post After Diogo Jota's Death

Everyone at Chelsea FC is devastated to learn of the tragic passing of Diogo Jota and his brother, Andre. Our thoughts go out to their family, friends and all at Liverpool FC at this incredibly difficult time. 💙 pic.twitter.com/MSKcRHLmMk — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 3, 2025

Condolences by Manchester City

Everyone at Manchester City is shocked and saddened to learn about the devastating news regarding the passing of Diogo Jota. We send our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends and everyone at Liverpool Football Club at this difficult time. Rest in peace, Diogo. pic.twitter.com/gDZChUlRw0 — Manchester City (@ManCity) July 3, 2025

Tottenham Hotspur Reacts After Diogo Jota's Death

Everyone at Tottenham Hotspur is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Diogo Jota. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family, friends and all at Liverpool Football Club at this incredibly difficult time. pic.twitter.com/JavslTjK7l — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 3, 2025

Premier League Shares Emotional Note

Everyone at the Premier League is shocked and devastated to learn of the tragic passing of Diogo Jota and his brother Andre. Our sincerest condolences go to Diogo’s family, friends, Liverpool FC, and all their supporters at this heartbreaking time. Football has lost a champion… pic.twitter.com/KG4coUHY1P — Premier League (@premierleague) July 3, 2025

'Our deepest condolences'

Our deepest condolences are with the loved ones of Diogo Jota and his brother, Andre, and everyone connected with Liverpool FC following today’s heartbreaking news. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 3, 2025

Nottingham Forest Shares Message After Diogo Jota's Sudden Death

Everyone at Nottingham Forest is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva. Our heartfelt thoughts and condolences go out to their families, loved ones, and all at Liverpool FC and FC Penafiel during this incredibly difficult time. pic.twitter.com/zpBH4RFFaJ — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) July 3, 2025

