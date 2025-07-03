Portugal national football team star forward Diogo Jota and his brother, Andre Silva, died in a horrific car accident on Thursday. The tragic incident occurred in Zamora, Spain, after their car went off the road. The heartbreaking news comes days after Liverpool star married his long-term partner, Rute Cardoso, with whom he has three children. After Diogo Jota's sudden death, English Premier League clubs pay tribute to the 28-year-old. Here are some of the reactions. Who is Diogo Jota? Here's All You Need To Know About Portugal and Liverpool Star Footballer Who Died in Car Accident.

Liverpool Pays Tribute to Diogo Jota

Chelsea FC Shares Post After Diogo Jota's Death

Condolences by Manchester City

Tottenham Hotspur Reacts After Diogo Jota's Death

Premier League Shares Emotional Note

'Our deepest condolences'

Nottingham Forest Shares Message After Diogo Jota's Sudden Death

