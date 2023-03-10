Cristiano Ronaldo expressed disappointment after Al-Nassr lost to Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League 2022-23 and he kicked a bottle in anger while walking off the field. The Portugal star failed to score as his side conceded in the 80th minute to not only lose the match but also give up the first place in the league table. Taking to social media, Ronaldo shared a picture of his team huddle and wrote, "Disappointed with the result, but we stay focused on our season and the games ahead." Angry Cristiano Ronaldo Kicks Water Bottles After Al-Nassr's Defeat to Al-Ittihad in Saudi Pro League 2022–23 (Watch Video).

'Disappointed' Ronaldo Reacts Following Al-Nassr's Defeat

Disappointed with the result, but we stay focused on our season and the games ahead.💪🏼 Thank you Al Nassr fans for your support, we know we can count on you!🙌🏼💛💙 pic.twitter.com/9L61mC2Jfn — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) March 9, 2023

