Igor Stimac was shown a red card during the India vs Pakistan SAFF Championship 2023 match and was suspended for the second group stage match against Nepal. He returned on the sidelines in the Kuwait match and now again he engages himself in a heated exchange with the Kuwait players during a throw in. This time he was shown only a yellow card by the referee initially, but he ignored his warning to engage with the fourth official and this time was shown the red card. India and Kuwait Footballers’ Fight Video: SAFF Championship 2023 Match Witness Two Teams Clash at Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

Igor Stimac Gets into Heated Exchange With Kuwait Players

Phadda 🔥🔥🔥🔥 We indians love you soo much coach sahab @stimac_igor ♥️👏🏻 you are so much better then Dravid 👏🏻🔥🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/yHu9P0RJmF — Umair (@umairrr_20) June 27, 2023

Igor Stimac Fight With Kuwait Players

