What a fiery clash between India and Kuwait National Football Teams on Tuesday during their SAFF Championship 2023 match. While the football match ended with a 1-1 draw, it kept everyone on the edge of their seats thanks to the ghor kalesh between the two sides! Near the end of the match, a fight erupted between Indian and Kuwaiti footballers. It so happened that Kuwait's Hamad Al Qallaf pushed Sahal Samad to the ground. In response, India's Rahim Ali pushed Qallaf, with players from both sides engaging in the clash. Both Rahim and Qallaf were shown red cards and sent off. Also, India's head coach Igor Štimac too, was handed a red card in the match.

Ghor Kalesh!

Kalesh B/w Kuwait and Indian Football Team players during SAFF cup at last moment of the match pic.twitter.com/8BeGLcwB3R — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) June 27, 2023

Inviting Trouble

#SAFFChampionship2023 #INDvKUW Kuwait score in stoppage time and the substitutes celebrate in front of the Indian bench! pic.twitter.com/myYKO9Mqug — Dilip Unnikrishnan (@DilipUnnikrishn) June 27, 2023

Indian Head Coach Gets Red Card

Believe it or not, India jead coach Igor Stimac has been shown his second red card. He was just back from a one-match suspension after seeing red against Pakistan What is going on at the Kanteerava. #SAFFChampionship2023 #INDKUW pic.twitter.com/mYXqMU3TwM — Aneesh Dey (@DeyAneesh) June 27, 2023

Double Red Card Flying

