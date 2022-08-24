ATK Mohun Bagan is yet to register a victory at Durand Cup 2022 as they drew 1-1 against Mumbai City FC today, August 24 at Salt Lake Stadium. Liston Colaco put the hosts ahead in the the 40th minute. But Pereyra scored the equaliser for Mumbai in the second half to hand ATK their second draw in the tournament.

Check Durand Cup 2022 match result:

