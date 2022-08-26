Hyderabad FC had to go extra mile as they put up a fight to clinch a 3-1 victory over Chennaiyin FC at Durand Cup 2022 today, August 26. Thapa put Chennai side ahead on the stroke of first half. But, Joao Victor penalty strike, Ogbeche brace lifted Hyderabad from the jaws of defeat to secure a comeback win. It's the 131st edition of the football tournament.

Check Durand Cup 2022 match result:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)