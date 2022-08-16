Mohammedan Sporting Club produced an all-round performance to clinch a 3-1 comeback victory against the defending champions FC Goa in the opening match of Durand Cup 2022 today at the Salt Lake Stadium. Muhammed Nemil opened the scoring for Goa, but three second-half goals from Pritam Singh, Faslu Rahman and Marcus Joseph handed the win to the runners up of the 130th edition of Durand Cup. The Kolkata-based club were defeated by FC Goa in the final of the last edition of the football tournament.

Check Durand Cup 2022 Opening Match Result:

𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞! A remarkable second half performance by @MohammedanSC helps them to make a sensational comeback (𝟑-𝟏) win over defending champions @FCGoa. A terrific start by the Kolkata Giants. #MDSFCG ⚔️#VYBK 🏟️#DurandCup 🏆#IndianOilDurandCup 🏆#IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/uEPhISD3it — Durand Cup (@thedurandcup) August 16, 2022

