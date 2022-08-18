Mumbai City FC thrashed Indian Navy FT 4-1 in their opening game of the Durand Cup 2022 today at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. Chhangte score a brace while Vikram and Stewart score one goal each to lead the Mumbai franchise to a comfortable win. This is the 131st edition of the century-old football tournament.

Check MCFC vs INFT Match Result:

𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞!@MumbaiCityFC begins their @thedurandcup campaign in an emphatic style. A memorable 2nd half performance helps them make a terrific comeback win over Indian Navy. Thanks for joining us!#MCFCIN ⚔️#DurandCup 🏆#DurandCup2022 🏆#IndianFootball ⚽#Matchday pic.twitter.com/CoskpTdr7g — Durand Cup (@thedurandcup) August 18, 2022

