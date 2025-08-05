Match 21 of the ongoing Durand Cup 2025 will see Indian Army FT lock horns against Tribhuvan Army FC. The Indian Army FT vs Tribhuvan Army FC match will be played at the JRD Tata Sports Complex Football Stadium on Tuesday, August 5, and will commence from 4:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Durand Cup 2025 in India. Hence, fans in India can watch the Indian Army FT vs Tribhuvan Army FC Durand Cup 2025 match on the Sony Sports 2 TV channel. Fans looking for Indian Army FT vs Tribhuvan Army FC Durand Cup 2025 live streaming viewing options will need to use the Sony LIV app and website. Durand Cup 2025: Mohun Bagan Super Giant Cruise to 4–0 Win Against Border Security Force Football Team

Durand Cup 2025 Live Streaming

