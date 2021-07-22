The football match in Bolivia had an uninvited visitor in form of a dust storm. the match was obstructed because of this uninvited guest. The video of this dust storm went viral on social media.

A dust devil - a small area of rotating winds - caused a football match to be delayed in Bolivia 🌪️ Watch more videos here: https://t.co/hhDQuQ1top pic.twitter.com/XZ2ykCZphm — Sky News (@SkyNews) July 22, 2021

