East Bengal register their first win of the Hero ISL 2022-23 season as they demolish NorthEast United FC 3-1 at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati. The Highlanders failed to take advantage of playing at home and looked terribly out of shape in front of quick East Bengal counterattacks. The scorers for East Bengal were Cleiton Silva, Charis Kyriakou and Jordan O’Doherty. The only goal by NorthEast United was scored by Matt Derbyshire.

East Bengal Clinch First Win of the Season:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)