An Ecuadorian fan irked his counterpart from Qatar after he signalled 'money' with his hands during the opening game between the two teams in FIFA World Cup 2022 on Sunday, November 20. The Ecuador fan was seen getting up from his seat and signalling money by rubbing his fingers, reportedly after Enner Valencia's opening goal was ruled out due to being offside. This angered the Qatar fan who was seated behind him as he signalled him to shut up. The duo however appeared to resolve their differences later on as the match progressed.

Ecuador Fan Irks Qatar Fan During FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Match:

Ecuador and Qatar Fan Resolve Their Differences:

اتصالحوا 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/wtn9u1EXpM — M 7 M D 🇦🇪 (@M_Benz9) November 20, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)