Ecuador and Senegal would be taking on each other in their last Group A game in FIFA World Cup 2022 on Tuesday, November 29. Group A remains delicately balanced with three teams in contention to make it to the round of 16. Hosts Qatar have already been knocked out and would be playing for pride against Netherlands, who lead the standings with four points and are virtually through to the next round. Ecuador and Senegal have four and three points apiece and the winner of this match will book a spot in the last 16 with the other getting knocked out. However, should this game end in a draw, then the qualification scenario would get a little bit more complicated with the Netherlands vs Qatar result coming into the picture. Ecuador vs Senegal, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Streaming & Match Time in IST: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of ECU vs SEN on TV & Free Online Stream Details of Football Match in India

Action Starts at Khalifa International Stadium:

Our Group A matches are underway! 🇳🇱🆚🇶🇦 / 🇪🇨🆚🇸🇳#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 29, 2022

Check Starting XI of Both Teams:

It's winner takes all at Khalifa International Stadium! 🇪🇨 🇸🇳 Enner Valencia overcomes his injury scare to start in this huge clash. — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)