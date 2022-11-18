Edu Gasper, who used to work as Technical Director of Arsenal is now promoted officially as the Sporting Director of the club. He becomes the first ever Sporting Director of Arsenal. His work in the club has been per excellence and as interest of other clubs grew around him for the Sporting Director role, the Gunners wasted no time to make his position stronger.

Edu Gaspar is officially nominated as Arsenal's first ever Sporting Director

