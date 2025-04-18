Dominic Solanke's goal from the penalty spot was enough to send Tottenham Hotspur into the UEFA Europa League 2024-25 semi-finals with a win over Eintracht Frankfurt in Frankfurt on April 18. The Spurs striker found the back of the net from the penalty spot right before the first half and the scoreline remained that way. Tottenham Hotspur progressed to the last four by winning this UEFA Europa League 2024-25 quarter-final tie 1-2 on aggregate. Both teams had shared spoils in the first leg, with Hugo Ekitike and Pedro Porro finding the back of the net at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium. Tottenham Hotspur will now face Bodo/Glimt in the UEFA Europa League 2024-25 semi-finals. Manchester United 5–4 Lyon (7-6 Aggregate) UEFA Europa League 2024–25: Harry Maguire's Late Strike Helps Red Devils Enter Semi-Finals With Victory in Old Trafford Thriller.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham Hotspur Result

