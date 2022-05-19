Kevin Trapp made a memorable save in the penalty shootout as Eintracht Frankfurt defeated Rangers to win the UEFA Europa League 2021-22 title on Friday, May 19. The highly competitive encounter ended 1-1 after extra time and it was down to the penalty shootout to determine the winner. And Trapp saved Aaron Ramsey's shot while his side scored all five from the spot to help them win the top prize. This was also Frankfurt's first European title in 42 years. You can watch video highlights of the match here.

