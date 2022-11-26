England fail to get past the challenge of USA as the England vs USA FIFA World Cup 2022 Group B clash ended in a 0-0 stalemate. England came out all guns blazing immediately after the start of the game and almost created a scoring chance. But USA gradually grew back into the game and pinned England back in their own half. In this period, USA could have scored but failed to take their chances. Both teams kept exchanging blows but at the end of full time, neither team could score. Christian Pulisic shot hitting the crossbar in the first half was the key moment of the game. "You can watch highlights of the match here".

England vs USA FIFA World Cup 2022 Result Details:

It finishes all square between England and USA. One point apiece to keep things close in Group B.@adidasfootball | #FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 25, 2022

