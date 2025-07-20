A fan breached security to invade the pitch during the NY Red Bulls vs Inter Miami match in MLS 2025 at the Red Bull Arena in New York on July 20. This happened after half-time when the fan entered the ground after evading security. In a video which has gone viral on social media, security officials were seen grabbing hold of the fan and escorting him away from the pitch. Meanwhile, coming to the match, Inter Miami registered a thumping 1-5 victory over NY Red Bulls to return to winning ways. Lionel Messi scored a brace again and had four goal contributions in total, while Telasco Segovia also found the back of the net twice to help the Herons secure a thumping away win. NY Red Bulls 1-5 Inter Miami, MLS 2025: Lionel Messi, Telasco Segovia Score Brace Each As The Herons Thrash RBNY.

Fan Breaches Security, Invades Pitch During NY Red Bulls vs Inter Miami Match

Just as the second half was starting we had a pitch invader. He got no where near his — presumed — destination of Messi. #InterMiami #RBNY pic.twitter.com/WY7fCpk4d3 — Christian Arnold (@C_Arnold01) July 20, 2025

