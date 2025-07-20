In a one-sided contest in Major League Soccer 2025, Inter Miami thrashed host NY Red Bulls via a goalfest at Red Bull Arena in New Jersey. The home side gained a 1-0 lead thanks to Alexander Hack, who struck in the 14th minute. But Jordi Alba ensured Inter Miami leveled in under 10 minutes. Telasco Segavia came to the party and scored a flurry of goals to hand Miami a 3-1 lead heading into the first-half break. Enjoying a purple patch with his foot, Lionel Messi got his name on the scoring sheet, finding the net in the 60th minute, and then again in the 75th to complete his sixth brace for Inter Miami in their last seven matches. With this 1-5 win over the NY Red Bulls, the Lionel Messi-led club has solidified their fifth place in the MLS 2025 Eastern Conference standings. Rodrigo De Paul To Join Argentina Captain Lionel Messi at Inter Miami: Report.

Inter Miami Win Big

Final score: Miami 🔥 / Admin ☠️ pic.twitter.com/31EsVNglqB — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) July 20, 2025

