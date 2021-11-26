Nerijus Valskis scored a brace as Jamshedpur FC beat FC Goa 3-1 in an ISL 2021-22 clash at the GMC Stadium on Friday, November 26. Jordan Murray scored the other goal for Jamshedpur. Goa had only one goalscorer in Airam Cabrera.

See Result Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)