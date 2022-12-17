FC Goa will host NorthEast United FC in the second Indian Super League 2022-23 match, today December 17. The match will kick off at 7.30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, Goa. The broadcasting rights for Indian Super League in India are with Star Sports Network. So you can watch the FC Goa vs NorthEast United match with English commentary on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 2 HD channels. Meanwhile, Star Sports Hindi 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD will provide Hindi commentary. You can also watch the live streaming of the match on Disney+Hotstar. FIFA Plans World Series of Intercontinental Friendly Tournaments, Says Gianni Infantino.

FC Goa vs NorthEast United Live on Disney+Hotstar

